2 train cars collide in Ottawa LRT maintenance yard

Two light rail train cars collided at an Ottawa LRT maintenance yard Monday morning.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday when one car was towing another and the two trains hit each other, according to a memo from the city.

OC Transpo's chief safety officer Brandon Richards wrote there was damage to the windshield glass, wipers and exterior of both cars. One car's coupler is also damaged.

The trains were stopped immediately, an investigation began and it was determined there were no injuries.

The collision happened during the light rail line's shutdown after a derailment in September.

Richards wrote Monday's incident won't affect the Confederation Line's return-to-service plan, which has a target of getting some trains running again "within the first two weeks of November" and being at full service in mid-December.

The city reported the incident to the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada who visited the yard for an assessment. There is no follow-up expected.

The third-party review by Transportation Resource Associates (TRA) is ongoing and this incident along with any related changes will be also be reviewed by them.