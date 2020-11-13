1 driver killed in deadly Friday morning crash between transport truck and car

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision between a car and a transport truck north of the community of Winchester, located in the township of North Dundas, Ont., just east of Kemptville.

The crash occurred along Country Road 13 at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday, according to police, and killed the driver of the car.

Police haven't identified the deceased driver and aren't releasing further details about the collision at this time. According to spokesperson Bill Dickson, the transport truck driver appeared to be uninjuried.

A stretch of the road between Cayer Road and Ormond Road remains closed.