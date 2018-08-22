Skip to Main Content
Tractor-trailer collision backs up traffic on Highway 417
Ottawa fire services are responding to a collision involving two tractor trailers on Highway 417 near Bronson Avenue.

Collision is blocking 3 westbound lanes on the Queensway

The collision is currently blocking three lanes of traffic, in the westbound lane of Highway 417. (MTO Traffic Camera)

There have been no reported injuries but one of the trucks is on its side, according to a tweet from the fire department.

The collision is blocking three westbound lanes of traffic. Fire services are asking motorists to find a different route. 

