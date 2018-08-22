Tractor-trailer collision backs up traffic on Highway 417

Ottawa Fire Services are responding to a collision involving two tractor trailers on Highway 417 near Bronson Avenue.

There have been no reported injuries but one of the trucks is on its side, according to a tweet from the fire department.

UPDATE: 1 tractor trailer confirmed on its side. No one trapped. No reported injuries. 3 lanes blocked. Expect delays. Finding an alternate route is strongly advised. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/QYOLSF4cR9">https://t.co/QYOLSF4cR9</a> —@OttFire

The collision is blocking three westbound lanes of traffic. Fire services are asking motorists to find a different route.