1 dead, 5 injured in collision at rural Ottawa intersection

A collision between a truck and an SUV in rural southeast Ottawa Friday afternoon killed one person and sent five to hospital, paramedics say.

Ottawa paramedics responded to a call just after 5:10 p.m. Friday reporting a collision at 8th Line and Parkway roads, located about 30 kilometres southeast of downtown Ottawa.

The driver of the truck, who was the lone occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, while five passengers in the SUV were taken to hospital with injuries, paramedics said.

Of the five passengers, two children were in serious but stable condition and three adults were in stable condition, paramedics added.

The intersection has been the site of numerous collisions, including at least two other fatal crashes in the past decade.

Nothing's changed at intersection, neighbour says

In 2013, Ottawa police Const. Michael Robillard was killed near the intersection while driving to work. Another fatal crash happened in the area in 2017.

The city's traffic collision data shows 12 crashes reported to police in and around that intersection from 2015 to 2019.

The Metcalfe Community Association has previously expressed its concerns about the intersection to city staff and Osgoode ward Coun. George Darouze, who represents the area.

But according to John Normandin, who can see the intersection from his property, it's as dangerous as ever.

"Nothing's changed," he told CBC after the collision Friday. "If anything, it's worse."

Normandin said the collision statistics don't tell the whole story, as he says they fail to capture countless near misses he witnesses from his property.

"I warned them last time that there's going to be fatality," he said.