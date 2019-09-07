Police investigate serious crash in Vanier

Ottawa police are investigating what they are calling a "serious motor vehicle collision" at the intersection of Vanier Parkway and Montreal road Saturday afternoon.

Police had few details about the collision, only that a female victim suffered serious injuries and traffic collisions investigators were at the scene.

Ottawa police closed southbound Vanier Parkway lanes from Montreal road to McArthur Avenue and all Montreal Road lanes from Olmstead Street to River Road while they investigated.

Commuters are urged to avoid the area.

More to come.



