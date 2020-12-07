Driver charged in deadly pathway collision

An 46-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with careless driving causing death and careless driving causing bodily harm in connection with a collision near the Champlain Bridge this summer.

The crash, which happened June 10 when the man's car left the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and drove onto a nearby pathway, left a pedestrian dead and a cyclist critically injured.

Because the incident occurred on National Capital Commission property, the RCMP launched an investigation, which has since ended.

The 46-year-old is next scheduled to appear in court March 31.