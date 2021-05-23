Driver killed in crash near Casselman
A Casselman, Ont., man is dead after crashing into the woods east of Ottawa Sunday morning, police say.
Ontario Provincial Police were called to the single-vehicle collision on Route 500 W. near Benoit Side Road in The Nation Township shortly after 11:45 a.m.
An officer performed first aid on the man, but he was declared dead at the scene.
He has been identified as 69-year-old Gaetan Jodoin.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.