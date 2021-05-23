Skip to Main Content
Driver killed in crash near Casselman

A Casselman, Ont., man is dead after crashing into the woods east of Ottawa Sunday morning, police say.

Gaetan Jodoin, 69, was declared dead at the scene

Gaetan Jodoin, 69, died Sunday after his vehicle left the road near Casselman, Ont., OPP say. (CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the single-vehicle collision on Route 500 W. near Benoit Side Road in The Nation Township shortly after 11:45 a.m. 

An officer performed first aid on the man, but he was declared dead at the scene. 

He has been identified as 69-year-old Gaetan Jodoin.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

