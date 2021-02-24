1 in critical condition after collision in Outaouais

One person is in critical condition after a serious collision involving a car and a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon near Kazabazua, Que.

The collision happened around 3:45 p.m. along Highway 105. The person's car was trapped under the truck and emergency services had to use the jaws of life tool to rescue the driver, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) told Radio-Canada.

Police said the driver of the car likely lost control coming around a curve, striking the truck which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Both vehicles ended up in the ditch, with the truck tipping over on to the car.

The driver of the car was rushed to hospital in critical condition. No information was provided on the condition of the driver of the tractor-trailer.

The SQ says weather is believed to be a factor, as snow was falling across the region at the time. The investigation continues.

Kazabazua is approximately 75 kilometres north of Ottawa.