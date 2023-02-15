Content
Staff member charged after drugs smuggled into Kingston prison

An employee at the Collins Bay Institution in Kingston is facing charges for allegedly smuggling drugs into the penitentiary.

Correctional Service of Canada says 47-year-old has been put on leave

Dan Taekema · CBC News ·
Corrections Services Canada says the Mission Insitutions is on lockdown as more inmates are tested positive for Covid-19. Photo is of Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.
The Correctional Service of Canada says a staff member at the Collins Bay Institution is on leave after being charged by provincial police in connection with drugs being smuggled into the penitentiary. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

A Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) staff member suspected the 47-year-old was carrying contraband into the facility on Feb. 10 and contacted the Joint Penitentiary Squad, according to an news release from Ontario Provincial Police.

Investigators stopped him and seized suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl, it adds.

A man from Leeds and Thousand Islands Township has been charged with breach of trust.

He also faces charges under the Corrections and Conditional Release and Controlled Drug and Substances Act, including possession of contraband beyond a visitor control point in a penitentiary, delivering contraband to an inmate and two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A spokesperson for CSC said the department is aware of the case involving one of its staff members at the Collins Bay Institution and is co-operating with the OPP investigation.

"He has been placed on leave," Mike Shrider wrote in an email to CBC.

Employees are expected to act according to legal and ethical standards, Shrider added, noting any breaches of policies or allegations are investigated.

