2 more charged related to drug smuggling at Collins Bay penitentiary

An inmate and an officer have been charged in connection with drugs being smuggled into the Collins Bay Institution, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The investigation began in February after staff at the penitentiary stopped an individual they believed was bringing contraband inside, police stated in a news release.

Police said investigators seized more than 1,100 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 120 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Following a "lengthy investigation," a 40-year-old Kingston man and a 40-year-old inmate at the Bath Institution were arrested on April 12, the release added.

Each faces two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The Kingston man is also charged with breach of trust as a peace officer, possession of contraband beyond a visitor control post and delivering contraband to an inmate, investigators said.

A 47-year-old man from Leeds and Thousand Islands Township also faces charges in connection with the case. He was arrested back in February.

A spokesperson for Correctional Service Canada (CSC) previously said the department is aware of the case involving one of its staff members at Collins Bay, and the staff member had been placed on leave.

CSC did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the arrests announced Tuesday.