College ward candidates square off

Longtime College ward councillor Rick Chiarelli will go up against a pair of strong challengers at a debate Wednesday evening in Bells Corners.

Emilie Coyle is a lawyer who has worked primarily for non-profit organizations, and has owned a business.

Ryan Kennery spent several years working in mayor Jim Watson's office.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. at the Westcliffe Community Centre.

Follow the CBC's Kate Porter as she tweets live from the debate.