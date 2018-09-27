Skip to Main Content
College ward candidates square off
The CBC's Kate Porter live tweets from a debate at the Westcliffe Community Centre in Bells Corners.

Longtime councillor Rick Chiarelli up against Emilie Coyle, Ryan Kennery

CBC News ·
Rick Chiarelli, left, the longtime councillor for College ward, faces Emilie Coyle, centre, and Ryan Kennery, right, in the 2018 municipal election on Oct. 22.

Longtime College ward councillor Rick Chiarelli will go up against a pair of strong challengers at a debate Wednesday evening in Bells Corners.

Emilie Coyle is a lawyer who has worked primarily for non-profit organizations, and has owned a business.

Ryan Kennery spent several years working in mayor Jim Watson's office.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. at the Westcliffe Community Centre.

Follow the CBC's Kate Porter as she tweets live from the debate.

