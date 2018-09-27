Live Blog
College ward candidates square off
The CBC's Kate Porter live tweets from a debate at the Westcliffe Community Centre in Bells Corners.
Longtime councillor Rick Chiarelli up against Emilie Coyle, Ryan Kennery
Longtime College ward councillor Rick Chiarelli will go up against a pair of strong challengers at a debate Wednesday evening in Bells Corners.
Emilie Coyle is a lawyer who has worked primarily for non-profit organizations, and has owned a business.
Ryan Kennery spent several years working in mayor Jim Watson's office.
The debate begins at 7 p.m. at the Westcliffe Community Centre.
Follow the CBC's Kate Porter as she tweets live from the debate.