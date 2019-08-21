Forward Colin White signs six-year deal with Ottawa Senators
White has 16 goals and 31 assists in 94 career NHL games
The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Colin White to a six-year contract with an average annual value of US$4.75 million.
A first-round pick (21st overall) by the Senators in the 2015 NHL draft, White had 14 goals and 27 assists in 71 games last year in his first full season in the NHL. His 41 points were fifth among NHL rookies, while his assist total placed him third among first-year players.
The six-foot, 183-pound native of Hanover, Mass., has 16 goals and 31 assists in 94 career NHL games.
White played two seasons at Boston College before turning pro.
It's official!!<br><br>News Release: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a> sign forward Colin White to a six-year contract: <a href="https://t.co/CQZeXfwLgG">https://t.co/CQZeXfwLgG</a><br><br>Communiqué : Les Sénateurs accordent un contrat de six ans à l'attaquant Colin White : <a href="https://t.co/111rwIjf4m">https://t.co/111rwIjf4m</a> <a href="https://t.co/voi6WrLlEg">pic.twitter.com/voi6WrLlEg</a>—@Senators
Internationally, White has played for the United States at the past two world championships. In 2017, he led the Americans in scoring en route to a gold medal at the world junior championship.
"We've identified Colin as one of our core young players who will help drive our team's success in both the short and long term," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.