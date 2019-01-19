Skip to Main Content
Ottawa freezes its way to coldest capital city in the world

The temperature in Ottawa fell below every other national capital in the world, and that doesn't include the wind chill.

Temperature slipped below those of capitals in Russia, Kazakhstan and Mongolia

CBC News ·
Ottawa is the seventh coldest national capital in the world based on average annual temperature. (Canadian Press)

If you were out early Saturday morning and felt like you were in the coldest place on earth, you were right — at least when it comes to capital cities around the globe.

The temperature in Ottawa fell below every other national capital in the world on Saturday morning — and that doesn't include the wind chill.

Ulan Bator, the capital of Mongolia, is on average the coldest capital city in the world, according to World Atlas.

But the temperature in Ottawa — ranked the seventh coldest capital based on annual average temperature — dipped to –24 C, compared to –23 C in Ulan Bator.

With the windchill it felt like minus 36.

By comparison here are the temperatues in other capital cities that are colder than Ottawa on average:

  • Astana –3 C
  • Moscow –4 C
  • Helsinki –2 C
  • Reykjavik 1 C
  • Tallinn –2 C

Ottawa also finds itself on the northern edge of a major snow storm passing through to the southwest of the city.

The temperature in Ottawa dropped below the rest of the world's coldest national capitals on Saturday morning. (The Weather Channel)

