Time to hit the slopes? Maybe not, as some resorts close due to extreme cold

Several ski hills in the Ottawa-Gatineau region are closing Friday as an intense cold spell sweeps through.

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for all of western Quebec and eastern Ontario, as a cold front arriving late Thursday brings frigid winds through Friday into Saturday morning.

Ottawa, Gatineau and Cornwall, Ont., are expected to see temperatures at or below –30 C, with the wind chill making it feel closer to –40.

As a result, the western Quebec hills at Edelweiss Ski Resort, Ski Vorlage and Mont Cascades will all be fully closed all day Friday.

Mont Cascades said it plans to open Saturday but may modify its hours, while Edelweiss said it will provide an update about Saturday at a later time.

Ski Vorlage has also not yet given an update on whether it will return to operation Saturday.

Still a few options

Despite the bone-chilling cold front, some hills will be open for intrepid skiers.

Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que., said it will modify its operations Friday but will not be closing.

It said both Pineault Quad and Valley Quad will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., while Skyline Quad and Meech Quad will be closed.

Camp Fortune has also cancelled night skiing Friday but said operations will return to normal Saturday.

Mount Pakenham near Calabogie, Ont., said in an email that it will be open as normal Friday.

Mont Ste. Marie did not respond to an inquiry and had not indicated by Friday evening whether its facilities would be closed.

Skiers are seen at the Mont Cascades resort in Cantley, Que., last month. The resort is closing on Friday due to the sudden cold spell. (David Bates/CBC)

Winterlude watching weather closely

Friday also marks the start of Winterlude, and a spokesperson told CBC in an email that festival organizers are paying close attention to weather conditions and will develop a contingency plan as needed.

"The sites and activities are adapted to weather conditions, but weather changes may result in partial or even complete closures at certain times during Winterlude," a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added any cancelled activities will be flagged on Winterlude's website and social media.

In other outdoor events, the Ontario Winter Games in Renfrew, Ont., are slated to go ahead without disruption.

The annual Nakkertok Trails Cross Country Ski Race, however, is cancelling races in all of its categories Friday.