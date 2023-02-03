Extreme cold spell in eastern Ontario, western Quebec expected to end late Saturday morning

After prompting thousands to seek shelter and authorities to cancel outdoor events, an extreme cold spell passing through eastern Ontario and western Quebec is expected to end late Saturday morning, Environment Canada says.

The region has been under an extreme cold warning since Thursday evening, as a cold front brought temperatures around -30 C and wind chill values in the -40s to northern parts of the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when cold temperatures create an elevated health risk, such as frostbite and hypothermia. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, the agency warned.

Throughout the cold snap, municipalities such as Gatineau, Kingston and Ottawa offered lists of warm places and resources for people without homes.

On Thursday, 2,319 people accessed the City of Ottawa's shelter system, according to Kale Brown, acting manager of homelessness programs and shelters with the city.

"Our network of outreach services will continue to engage those individuals sleeping unsheltered, to provide supplies, such as cold weather gear, and connect to emergency shelter facilities as needed," Brown said.

The Salvation Army's street outreach team in Ottawa told CBC it would be out until Sunday morning ensuring people weren't left in the cold.

Winterlude kicks off

After all outdoor events were cancelled Friday due to the cold, Winterlude is set to begin Saturday morning.

Local MPs Yasir Naqvi and Marie-France Lalonde had been scheduled to kick off the festival Friday afternoon, but that was cancelled as well.

Instead, the festival will go ahead Saturday with some programming changes. The Snowflake Kingdom in Gatineau will open at noon, and the Winterlude National Ice Carving Championship on Sparks Street in Ottawa will begin at 10 a.m.

A person makes their way through frigid temperatures in downtown Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, as a cold snap hits eastern Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The free shuttle services organized by OC Transpo and the Société de transport de l'Outaouais will start at 12 p.m.

The Rideau Canal Skateway will be closed for this first weekend of Winterlude, the NCC said. This year is now the latest the canal has opened for skating since the NCC started clearing and managing the ice in 1971.

The ice won't be ready this weekend, despite the cold conditions, according to the NCC, because it requires 10 to 14 consecutive days of temperatures between -10 C and -20 C.

Ski hills back in operation

Western Quebec ski hills at Edelweiss Ski Resort, Ski Vorlage, Mont Cascades and Mont Ste. Marie were all fully closed Friday.

Mont Cascades said it plans to open Saturday but may modify its hours, while Mont Ste. Marie will reopen on Saturday morning.

Edelweiss is planning to stay closed Saturday, while Ski Vorlage has not yet said when it will reopen.

Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. was also closed Friday and says it will return to normal operations Saturday.

Mount Pakenham near Calabogie, Ont. did not close Friday and will remain open through the weekend.