Here's what's cancelled due to COVID-19
We're keeping a running list of events cancelled or postponed in eastern Ontario and western Quebec due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.
Check in here for our updated list of events cancelled or postponed in the Ottawa area
As cases of COVID-19 continue to emerge in the Ottawa-Gatineau area, here's our running tally of major events that have been cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.
This list will be updated as more cancellations are announced.
March 14
- The city's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and subsequent party at Lansdowne Park.
March 15
- Limmud 2020, a festival of Jewish learning and culture that had been slated for the Soloway Jewish Community Centre.
March 19
- The national capital's Persian New Year festivities, also known as Nowruz.
Ongoing
- All Ottawa Senators games, as part of the NHL's decision to suspend the remainder of its season.
- All public events held at the Embassy of Japan, including a March 26 film screening and a poetry event scheduled for March 28.