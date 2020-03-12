As cases of COVID-19 continue to emerge in the Ottawa-Gatineau area, here's our running tally of major events that have been cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.

This list will be updated as more cancellations are announced.

March 14

The city's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and subsequent party at Lansdowne Park.

March 15

Limmud 2020, a festival of Jewish learning and culture that had been slated for the Soloway Jewish Community Centre.

March 19

The national capital's Persian New Year festivities, also known as Nowruz.

Ongoing