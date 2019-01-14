Behind the scenes of Friday's code orange at the Ottawa Hospital

It didn't take long for staff at the Ottawa Hospital to learn something terrible had happened at Westboro station late Friday afternoon.

After initial reports started trickling in through social media about a double-decker OC Transpo bus crashing into a bus shelter, officials called paramedics to find out what was going on.

Emergency responders confirmed there had already been fatalities and asked hospital staff to prepare for the incoming wounded.

Doctors then declared a code orange, which is reserved for disasters and other serious events that leave a significant number of people seriously injured.

Another look at the damage after Friday's crash. (@karinawieser/Twitter)

At that moment, the Civic campus was already treating 100 patients, 24 others had been admitted and were waiting for beds, and the waiting room was busy.

A typical trauma centre can handle about three to four seriously injured patients at any given moment, and doctors knew that this time, there would be more.

"We knew bad things were coming in, and we were getting ready to work together to save lives," said Dr. Andrew Willmore, the Ottawa Hospital's medical director of emergency management, who was in Texas for a conference when the crash happened.

Accommodations had to be made, and fast.

Resuscitation bays cleared

"What a code orange does is it allows us to create the space in which we can actually treat patients. We move patients and clear our resuscitation bays," Willmore told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Monday.

"It realigns the way the hospital functions to really support the emergency department, and rapidly increases the number of staff available to look after patients."

By about 4:20 p.m., the Ottawa Hospital had eight resuscitation bays fully staffed and ready for treatment.

They ended up treating 18 patients — 12 at the Civic campus and six at the General campus.

Every patient was dealing with blunt trauma, Willmore said.

Dr. Andrew Willmore of the Ottawa Hospital said staff declared a code orange not long after a double-decker OC Transpo bus slammed into a Westboro station bus shelter on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

'Affected pretty much every organ system'

"With the speed at which the bus collided, it affected pretty much every organ system in these patients. From head to toe, there were multiple injuries and multiple different organ systems affected in each one of those patients," he said.

"This is something that we've rehearsed before. We have regular training to prepare for these kinds of events. We're no strangers to difficult situations ... but this is something that we don't deal with on a regular day-to-day basis, so there was definitely a level of intensity to the initial preparation of this."

The first priority was to save life and limb.

As of Monday morning, every patient in critical condition had been upgraded to serious or stable condition, but the work isn't over yet.

Many patients have required additional surgeries, Willmore said.