Plans to fast-track law to unseat badly behaving councillors on hold
Minister of municipalities had planned to introduce government bill before holiday break
The Ontario government has backed away from fast-tracking legislation that would allow city councillors to be removed from office for egregious misconduct, such as the behaviour by College ward Coun. Rick Chiarelli outlined in two integrity commissioner reports.
Opposition MPPs are worried the new rules won't be in place in time for next year's municipal elections.
Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark was expected to table a bill last week, before Queen's Park took a break for the holidays. Clark had even reached out to the other political parties about fast-tracking the legislation, to which the NDP and Liberals agreed.
"We agreed to work on an expedited basis, to have night sittings and pass it into law very quickly before the end of the year," said Stephen Blais, the Liberal MPP for Orléans. "And unfortunately, the government chose not to bring that bill forward last week."
According to an emailed statement from Clark's spokesperson, the bill is "an incredibly important and complex piece of legislation.
"Set against the backdrop of a patchwork system of inconsistent codes of conduct and integrity commissioners within each municipality, rushing out a piece of legislation that impacts each of Ontario's 444 municipalities differently would compromise our ongoing efforts to foster safe and respectful workplaces — which is not something our government is willing to do," the statement read.
All municipalities have been required to have codes of conduct for members of council and appoint integrity commissioners for more than two years, although Ottawa has had its own code and commissioner for longer.
Joel Harder, the NDP MPP for Ottawa Centre, said it's "disappointing to hear a rationale that it's too complicated."
Harder agrees municipalities have a wide range of codes, but he says the government has had enough time to develop a "systemic response."
"The time for talking about it is over," he said. "We need consequences and they need to come now."
Municipal elections might go ahead without new legislation
The province announced in March 2021 it would, among other things,look at strengthening the rules in the Municipal Act to allow a councillor who has behaved disreputably — including harassed staff members — could be removed from office, and prevented from running again in the next election. The new legislation would likely refer the decision of whether to unseat a councillor to a judge.
Currently, the most severe penalty for bad behaviour is a 90-day suspension of pay. Chiarelli's paycheque was docked 450 days — 90 days for each of the five official complaints against him — but was re-instated last month.
- Rick Chiarelli committed 'incomprehensible incidents of harassment' against staff, 2nd report finds
- Exclusive: 'I felt like an object': Women behind shocking Chiarelli report tell their stories
"This isn't just an Ottawa problem," said Harden. "We remain ashamed and embarrassed and disgusted that Mr. Chiarelli is still collecting a salary from people here in Ottawa after what's been proven to have taken place in his office. But I honestly don't understand why the government couldn't come out with a very clear piece of legislation."
Clark's office did not indicate when the bill would be tabled. The provincial legislature doesn't convene again until after Family Day in February.
If the government doesn't table its own bill at that time, Blais is on the agenda in March 2022 to debate his private member's bill, which calls for similar measures. That doesn't leave much time to amend the law before municipal election campaigns across the province are officially launched at the start of May, in time for voting day on Oct. 24.
"I am concerned." said Blais, who used to be an Ottawa city councillor. He said "everyone who wants to put their name forward for election should understand the rules of the game before the election begins.
"I do believe that Minister Clark wants to see this bill come forward. I don't understand why he didn't come forward before the end of the year."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?