1 killed in Highway 17 rollover in Cobden

Ontario Provincial Police say one person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover in Cobden, northwest of Ottawa, early Sunday morning.

OPP said in a Monday news release their officers, paramedics and firefighters were called to the crash on Highway 17 around 2 a.m.

Two people were in the vehicle involved and both were taken to hospital, police said. The patient that died has been identified as 45-year-old Charity Deschamps of Petawawa, Ont.

OPP said the investigation continues. About three kilometres of Highway 17 between Main Street and Turcotte Road were closed for the investigation and reopened Sunday afternoon.

The scene is about 115 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa and 45 kilometres southeast of Petawawa.