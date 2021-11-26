ClubLink wins appeal in hopes of developing over Kanata golf course
City of Ottawa had won lower court decision that centres on 1981 agreement
ClubLink has won its appeal of an Ontario Superior Court decision that the Kanata Golf and Country Club must remain open space.
The appeal, originally filed in March to the Court of Appeal for Ontario, came two weeks after a lower court sided with the City of Ottawa following a two-year battle to prevent the property owner, ClubLink, from turning the golf course into a development, alongside its partners Minto Communities and Richcraft Homes.
At the heart of the case are the facts of a 1981 agreement — which has been updated several times, including when ClubLink bought the property 23 years ago — between the former City of Kanata and the operator at the time.
That agreement called for 40 per cent of the area in Kanata Lakes to be protected as open space in perpetuity. It also laid out guidelines about land use and ownership if the original owner of the golf course decided to get out of the business.
The appeal court's Friday decision said the Ontario Superior Court decision wrongly interpreted parts of that 1981 agreement.
Mayor Jim Watson tweeted Friday he will ask provincial Minister of Municipal Affairs Steve Clark to intervene as he did in a similar situation in Oakville.
Watson also said the city solicitor told him he would seek approval to appeal the case to the Supreme Court of Canada.
