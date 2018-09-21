Cloutier cancels developer-backed fundraiser

Alta Vista incumbent Jean Cloutier has cancelled a developer-backed fundraiser planned for next week and is calling on his fellow candidates to join him in posting donor names online by Oct. 17.

Earlier this week, CBC reported that former Ottawa city councillor and planning chair Peter Hume — who is Cloutier's campaign manager — invited nearly 70 people involved in the development industry to a fundraiser lunch at Al's Steakhouse on Sept. 26.

That event is now cancelled.

"I will not be having that fundraiser and Al's Steakhouse," Cloutier told CBC Friday afternoon. "Al's has been subjected to some intimidation and some bullying, so I don't want one of our local businesses to put up with that."

He also said he would post his donors online by 5 p.m. on Oct. 17, and challenged his opponents to do the same "so that residents of Alta Vista can have a look at everyone's donors and make an informed choice on Oct. 22."

Cloutier said he won't be having any more fundraisers. He will not refuse to accept donations from individuals in the development world, saying he will take donations from anyone legally entitled to do so.

Candidates are not obliged to reveal the names of their donors before submitting their financial campaign records next March.

The other candidates in Alta Vista includes Raylene Lang-Dion, who has said she is not taking money from developers. Her husband Patrick Dion sometimes represents developers and he met with the integrity commissioner early in his wife's campaign for advice on how to avoid any real or perceived conflict of interest.

Kevin Kit, Clinton Cowan and John Redins are also running to represent Alta Vista ward.