Businesses signing off as COVID-19 shuts down Ottawa

The streets of Ottawa are growing quieter by the day as more and more of us heed the warnings to stay home and practise social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Across the city, businesses are shutting down or modifying their services in keeping with the state of emergency currently in effect in Ontario.

The new rules limit restaurants to delivery or takeout, and prohibit crowds of more than 50 people, effectively closing performance venues, movie theatres and even churches.

Businesses across Ottawa have posted signs to explain the situation to their customers.

Fine-dining restaurant Beckta has closed until at least Monday, April 6. (submitted by John Forsythe)

Local coffee chain Bridgehead has closed all of its stores until further notice. (Submitted by John Forsythe)

Popular brunch spot Wilf and Ada's on Bank Street has closed due to COVID-19. (Submiited by John Forsythe)

First Church of Christ, Scientist on Metcalfe Street is cancelling services during the COVID-19 lockdown. (Submiited by John Forsythe)

Ottawa Public Library branches and most other city facilities are closed until April 5 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submiited by John Forsythe)

A note at the A5 gym informing customers about its closure. (Submitted by John Forsythe)