Businesses signing off as COVID-19 shuts down Ottawa
The streets of Ottawa are growing quieter by the day as more and more of us heed the warnings to stay home and practise social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Large gatherings banned, restaurants restricted to take-out only
Across the city, businesses are shutting down or modifying their services in keeping with the state of emergency currently in effect in Ontario.
The new rules limit restaurants to delivery or takeout, and prohibit crowds of more than 50 people, effectively closing performance venues, movie theatres and even churches.
Businesses across Ottawa have posted signs to explain the situation to their customers.
