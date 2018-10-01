Clive Doucet would prioritize affordable housing if elected mayor

Mayoral candidate Clive Doucet is promising to prioritize the creation of more affordable housing options in Ottawa if elected in three weeks' time.

"We live in a beautiful, prosperous city but on all sorts of indices we're failing — we're failing on transit, we're failing on housing, we're failing on long-term care," Doucet told reporters Monday morning.

"We need to change and I think I'm the person to bring that change."

Mayoral candidate <a href="https://twitter.com/CliveDoucet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CliveDoucet</a> is making a campaign announcement about remodelling city’s long-term care facilities, food security and affordable housing. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottvote?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottvote</a> <a href="https://t.co/m2mXOs691l">pic.twitter.com/m2mXOs691l</a> —@jchianello

Affordable housing a priority

Doucet laid out his campaign platform for social services on Monday, with the support of Dick Stewart, the former head of social services for the city, long-term care advocate and journalist Hilary Kemsley and Karen Second, the head of the Parkdale Food Centre.

Doucet, who represented Capital ward for 13 years, said his first move would be to use all planning tools available to ensure the development industry provides more affordable housing, including:

Introducing inclusionary zoning, which would compel developers to include a certain number of affordable units in new builds.

Introduce a rental replacement bylaw to make sure existing rental units are replaced with rental units when redeveloped.

Step up the city's response to property standard infractions to make sure landlords are keeping their units in good shape.

Introduce a landlord licensing program to keep in check landlords who break property standards rules.

Increase funding for affordable housing options, including rental supplements.

According to the Ottawa chapter of the Alliance to End Homelessness, 20 per cent of households are spending more than 50 per cent of their income on on rent and utilities. These are the families Doucet said his plan would target first.

However, Doucet did not put a dollar amount on what his plans might cost. When asked how he would fund some of his promises, he repeated his statement that the city's budget process is not transparent and that he believes funds can be re-allocated to different priorities, including affordable housing.

In the last four years, the city has created about 364 affordable and supportive housing units, but the alliance estimates an additional 14,300 bedrooms are needed to house all renters in Ottawa suitably.

Better long-term care, food security

Doucet also vowed to address the way the city's long-term care homes are run, with a view to making them more like communities than institutions.

"We've got to change the model," said Doucet.

He referenced the so-called butterfly model for patients with dementia, which — among other things — replaces clinical settings with bright colours and cheerful decor that trigger positive memories for residents who can touch, hold and play with items. He also mentioned the Green House Project, which calls for a more home-like environment in long-term care homes.

"There are lots of models out there, but we need to stop this hospital care and give people in the last years of their lives the kind of dignity and respect they deserve," Doucet said.

Parkdale Food Centre's kitchen manager makes a meal as part of a healthy eating class, with the leftovers going into the community fridge. Doucet wants to replicate this food-bank model across the city. (Elyse Skura/CBC )

He also promised to introduce a new community garden fund of $500,000 and to develop a partnership with the Central Experimental Farm to launch an urban farming program.

Doucet also promised 2,000 grants of $5,000 — a whopping $10 million — over four years to develop a green-roof program similar to Chicago's, to increase the number of community garden space available in the city.

He pointed to the Parkdale Food Centre, which served 8,000 meals during the recent power outage, as a model for using food to bring marginalized people in the community together. As well as serving as a food bank, the centre also provides cooking workshops and community meals.