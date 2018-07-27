Former city councillor Clive Doucet running for mayor

Jim Watson has some competition.

With just a couple of hours to go before nominations closed for the upcoming municipal election, former city councillor Clive Doucet entered the race Friday to be Ottawa's next mayor.

Watson was one of the first to register to return to the mayor's chair.

Several others put their names on the list since then, but until today Watson wasn't set to face anyone with significant name recognition.

Doucet decided to run for mayor at 7 p.m. Thursday night, he said.

Clive Doucet shows off his first campaign sign. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/19VsGJjeRm">pic.twitter.com/19VsGJjeRm</a> —@LauraOsmanCBC

He wouldn't have done so if there had been a good challenger against Watson, and said he wants to make sure there's good debate in the mayoral race.

Doucet represented Capital ward from 1997 to 2000 prior to amalgamation, and from 2001 to 2010 after amalgamation. He advocated for light-rail transit.

He ran for mayor unsuccessfully in 2010.