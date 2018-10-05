Doucet promises to protect heritage, day programs for homeless

In a week where city officials are looking to demolish one heritage building and force an owner to repair what's left of another, one mayoral candidate is promising to better protect Ottawa's heritage districts.

Clive Doucet made his announcement while standing in front of the former Our Lady School, which has mostly crumbled.

"The façade is all that is left of this historic school that dates back to 1904," Doucet told reporters. "Unfortunately, it is just another example of demolition by neglect."

While Doucet centred his news conference on the "erosion" of the historic character of the ByWard Market and Lowertown, he added that "it's not just about this area. It's about our entire city."

Report basis for platform

Just this week, the built heritage subcommittee approved the demolition of the historic Magee House in Hintonburg and ordered the owner of deteriorating Somerset House in Centretown to make much-needed repairs.

Doucet pointed to a report released this week from Ottawa heritage architect and conservationist Julian Smith that found the character of the city's "heritage conservation districts is being routinely compromised and eroded."

Commissioned by Heritage Ottawa and seven community associations that represent areas with such districts, the report concluded that the city has failed to respect its own heritage plans.

Among other things, Smith's report calls for staff reports and recommendations to have the approval of community heritage groups before going before committee and council.

When the two bodies don't agree, the community's recommendation should be the one presented to the committee, with dissenting opinions being offered on the side.

Doucet said, if elected, he would enact Smith's recommendations.

Requests by property owners to modify heritage buildings or structures located within heritage districts, however, are appealable to a provincial body.

The City of Ottawa's built heritage subcommittee has approved the demolition of the historic Magee House on Wellington Street West. (Reno Patry/CBC)

Open rent bank to avoid evictions

Rideau-Vanier candidate Thierry Harris, whom Doucet is endorsing, also attended Friday's announcement to call for a rent bank.

A rent bank is an agency that provides short-term loans to individuals and low-income families who could be evicted or have their utilities cut off because they temporarily don't have enough money.

Other cities, including Vancouver, operate the banks.

"We don't have to go to payday loans, and will help people stay in their homes," Harris said.

Day program for downtown homeless

Doucet endorsed the rent bank initiative, while also saying he'd build a community health centre in Lowertown that would include Ottawa Inner City Health's supervised injection services, currently delivered in a trailer at the Shepherds of Good Hope.

He said it's a problem that homeless people with addiction issues have no place to go during the day. Some day programs in the city were cancelled in recent years after the federal funding model changed.

As with all his previous platform promises, Doucet offered no estimate for what they might cost or where the money would come from.