Thousands expected to join climate march

Thousands of people, including a large contingent of students, are expected to march through downtown Ottawa Friday to demand politicians do more to address climate change.

Several local businesses plan to close their doors to encourage employees to take part in a rally in Confederation Park at 11:30 a.m. Protesters will then make their way to Parliament Hill, where they'll merge with a second group from Gatineau, Que., around 12:30 p.m.

They're among dozens of rallies in cities across Canada taking place one week after a global demonstration on climate inaction on Sept. 20.

The marches are inspired by 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, whose emotional rebuke of world leaders at the United Nations Climate Summit in New York on Monday grabbed headlines around the world.

University of Ottawa student Gabrielle Bédard says many of her friends talk about their anxiety over the changing climate. (Laurie Fagan/CBC )

10K-15K expected

Organizers are expecting between 10,000 and 15,000 people to attend Friday's rally in Ottawa, and young people will play a big part.

"I want to tell the government we really want action on climate justice and this is no longer a partisan issue," said Gabrielle Bédard, 21, a spokesperson for Climat-Go, an advocacy group made up of university students from Ottawa and Gatineau.

My friends are really worried, and I'm hearing about 'eco-anxiety' because people think that the Earth is being destroyed. - Gabrielle Bédard, Climat-Go

The group is calling on governments to commit to the United Nations' stated goal of keeping global warming to 1.5 C.

"My friends are really worried, and I'm hearing about 'eco-anxiety' because people think that the Earth is being destroyed," Bédard said.

Administrators at Algonquin College, Carleton University and the University of Ottawa say classes will go ahead as scheduled, but they're encouraging students to take part in the march.

In an email to parents, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said students who choose to attend the march won't be penalized, and there will be no major tests, field trips or other events scheduled on Friday "in support of the proposed marches." Students who plan to sign out must have parental permission.

Kate Burnett of Bridgehead Coffee says all 19 shops will be closed for three hours on Friday so staff can attend the march. (Laurie Fagan/CBC)

Closed for business

Employees of some local businesses are also being encouraged to attend the demonstration.

Bridgehead Coffee is closing all 19 of its locations in Ottawa from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. so employees can join the protest.

"It just feels like the right thing to do," said Kate Burnett, chief operating officer of the coffee shop chain. "Our values have always been about sustainability, so it was a no-brainer."

Employees who are scheduled to work will be paid for the three hours, Burnett said, costing the company an estimated $10,000.

As well, Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC) on Richmond Road will remain closed until 5 p.m., while bath product store Lush will close its two locations for the day.

Graham Beck, owner of Little Stream Bakery in Perth, Ont., said he was inspired by MEC's example, and will close down for the day.

"I thought, I can do that," Beck said. "It's giving up some income and disappointing customers, but we'll survive."

Beck is helping organize transportation for local students and others who want to join him in Ottawa for the march.