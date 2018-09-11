Bong-wielding clerk thwarts pot shop robbers

A clerk at a cannabis dispensary in Shannonville, Ont., used a bong to fight off a gang of would-be thieves who attacked him with bear spray, Tyendinaga police say.

Police say four men arrived at the Recreational Cannabis Farmers Market on Old Highway 2 in a white Mazda SUV around 4 p.m. last Thursday.

While one waited in the vehicle, three of the suspects entered the store with their faces covered.

A security videos shows the suspects approaching a man and woman standing behind the counter, then squirting them with what appears to be bear spray. The male clerk came from behind the counter and fought the men off, swinging a bong at them until they fled from the store.

2nd incident in 2 weeks

The men fled escaped in their vehicle were last seen westbound on Old Highway 2. OPP forensic investigators attended the scene to collect evidence.

Det.-Const. Nathan Leland of the Tyendinaga Police Service said it's not the first time dispensaries in the area have been targeted.

"This would be our second robbery in the past two weeks," Leland said.

Shannonville is about 65 kilometres west of Kingston, Ont.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Tyendinaga Police Service.