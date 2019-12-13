No injuries in fire at Nepean auto detailing shop
Numerous 911 calls reporting fire at Splash Autocare Friday morning
A custom car wash in Nepean sustained heavy damage when a vehicle parked inside caught fire Friday morning.
Ottawa Fire Services received multiple 911 calls around 8:36 a.m. reporting the fire at Splash Autocare at 16 Cleopatra Dr., near Merivale and West Hunt Club roads.
According to a news release, by the time firefighters arrived the flames had spread to the detached single-storey building. Photos of the response show smoke hanging in the air while firefighters on ladders check the roof for flames.
No one was injured in the fire.
Ottawa Fire on scene of a 2-Alarm fire at 16 Cleopatra Drive. Fire is in a one storey detached commercial building. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawafire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawafire</a> <a href="https://t.co/Vh1nPtY4io">pic.twitter.com/Vh1nPtY4io</a>—@OFSFirePhoto
Ottawa Fire Services said a second alarm was declared due to the risk of exposure to nearby commercial buildings. The fire was declared under control by 9:54 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.