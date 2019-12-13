No injuries in fire at Nepean auto detailing shop

A custom car wash in Nepean sustained heavy damage when a vehicle parked inside caught fire Friday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services received multiple 911 calls around 8:36 a.m. reporting the fire at Splash Autocare at 16 Cleopatra Dr., near Merivale and West Hunt Club roads.

According to a news release, by the time firefighters arrived the flames had spread to the detached single-storey building. Photos of the response show smoke hanging in the air while firefighters on ladders check the roof for flames.

No one was injured in the fire.

Ottawa Fire Services said a second alarm was declared due to the risk of exposure to nearby commercial buildings. The fire was declared under control by 9:54 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.