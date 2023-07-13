Zoya Tariq remembers feeling her Barrhaven home shake Thursday afternoon as the rain fell fast and funnel clouds hurtled toward her neighbourhood.

"I [thought] we were going to die," she said. "It was really bad ... it was the worst 20 seconds of my life."

Ottawa Fire Services said around 1 p.m. it had received reports of a tornado just east of Highway 416. Ottawa police indicated they'd had similar reports.

Shortly after, Environment Canada confirmed at least one tornado had touched down in the south Ottawa suburb.

"When we came outside, our house was, like, broken," Tariq said. "Our garage door ... our bikes, everything was gone."

According to a Thursday night update from city officials, the tornado left at least 125 homes damaged:

50 houses on Umbra Place and Watercolours Way.

35 houses on Perseus Way and Proxima Terrace.

30 to 40 houses on Jockvale Road and Exeter Drive.

Witnesses told CBC they saw debris swirling in the sky after the tornado hit. It's now landed on their streets and in their yards.

Barrhaven resident Zoya Tariq speaks to a reporter Thursday in front of her home, which suffered extensive damage after being struck by the tornado. (CBC )

"The furniture, the plants, everything was, like, flying," said Raya Jalabi, who watched the storm wreak havoc.

"Everything is just ... completely destroyed."

Ottawa police deputy chief Steve Bell said Thursday afternoon the tornado knocked down a hydro pole, causing about 1,600 homes to lose power. As of 8 p.m., fewer than a dozen remained in the dark.

Paramedics said they only received one report of a person with a minor injury.

'Not like the derecho'

The storm ripped roofs off homes, stripped away shingles, broke windows and downed trees, said Kim Ayotte, general manager of emergency and protective services for the city.

"It's a variety of damage, from small damage to quite substantial damage at this time," Ayotte said. "It's certainly not like it was with [the] derecho [storm]. It's not as widespread. It's very localized."

Cleanup efforts are underway and are going well, Ayotte added. He urged people who don't live in Barrhaven to avoid the area so crews could do their jobs.

In a statement, the city said there were no reported impacts to municipal infrastructure. The public works department prioritized removing debris that posed a risk to public safety on Thursday and is now finalizing a plan for the remainder of the work.

Debris is seen in one resident's yard in Barrhaven on Thursday. Tornado researchers are set to arrive today to determine just how powerful the storm was. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Police officers and firefighters remained in Barrhaven as of 8 p.m. Thursday, surveying the damage and helping people.

There may be road closures due to fallen trees and electrical wires, the city said.

Tornado researchers arrive Friday

The Minto Recreation Complex at 3500 Cambrian Rd will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday as a community support centre.

Representatives from the city's building code services department will be there to share information on assessing damage and starting the insurance process. They'll also answer general safety questions.

The Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army will also be there to provide assistance, the city said.

A survey team with the Northern Tornadoes Project is also set to arrive Friday morning "to assess how strong that tornado was," according to executive director David Sills.

Sills said the survey team will be led by a wind engineer and will investigate whether more than one tornado touched down in the area.