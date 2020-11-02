Researchers tracking 'forgotten' hospital cleaners through pandemic

After a bad day at work, Holly Clarke, a cleaner at The Ottawa Hospital, blasts country music on her drive home. It's her way of tuning out the unrelenting stress of the pandemic.

Clarke's main task at the Ottawa Heart Institute is wiping down high-touch surfaces such as elevator buttons and door handles — anything that might harbour the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

On good days, only one or two rooms are in isolation. On bad days, it's half a floor, meaning there are extra protocols required for entering and exiting patients' rooms. Cleaning staff have to don a fresh gown every time they enter, and replace all their personal protective equipment (PPE) once they leave.

We're the first line of defence. We're the ones that are actually trying to fight this. - Holly Clarke

Some of the patients could have COVID-19, but cleaners aren't privy to that personal health information.

"It can be very stressful, especially when we go into patient rooms and we see an isolation sign. We don't know what we're walking into," Clarke said. "We put on the PPE, but what is it that they have? We don't know."

Clarke is one of thousands of hospital workers Ottawa researchers hope to hear from as part of a pan-Canadian study looking at the mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on "environmental services staff" — in other words, cleaners like Clarke.

Depression, anxiety

Kathleen Lalande, a clinical psychologist at Montfort Hospital, is one of the study's co-investigators. Dr. Marie-Hélène Chomienne, a researcher at Bruyère Research Institute, initiated the study.

Lalande said the team wanted to hear from cleaning staff because they're on the front lines of the pandemic, but may not always receive the same consideration or attention as other health-care workers such as doctors and nurses.

Construction has begun on a temporary 40-bed unit at the Civic campus of The Ottawa Hospital to help take pressure of the emergency department. Clarke says the hospital is much busier now than it was during the first wave of COVID-19. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

"We're trying to really put more of a spotlight on the importance of their role and how they're doing through all of this," Lalande said.

"The outcomes we're looking at are things like depression, anxiety, how good is their sleep, and also perception of risk."

The researchers hope to have preliminary results from a pilot version of the survey at Montfort Hospital by next year. They plan to not only ask about mental health concerns, but also training and hospital supports for cleaning staff.

"Really, the goal is to share these results and these suggestions with other researchers and with as many people as possible so that it proves to be truly helpful," said Lalande.

'We're forgotten about'

Clarke said it's about time "behind the scenes" workers like her got some attention from researchers.

"I think sometimes we feel like we're forgotten about," she said. "People are being pulled left, right and centre ... and with flu season coming up, housekeepers ... we're the first line of defence. We're the ones that are actually trying to fight this."

Clarke stows her work clothes in a plastic bag after her shift. She puts the uniform straight into the wash each afternoon when she gets home. (Emilien Juteau/CBC)

Clarke said the hospital has been busier during the second wave than the first, and workloads have increased considerably, partly because in the spring some non-essential hospital services were closed. Staff also got a special pay bump during the pandemic's first wave.

Now, Clarke worries colleagues are taking on more shifts than they should, while new casual workers, brought in to fill scheduling gaps, may not have enough training to handle the risks of COVID-19.

The Ottawa Hospital told CBC it's in the process of hiring more than 30 environmental services attendants, and that it has a "comprehensive training program" for new hires.

"Environmental Services Attendants are essential members of our health care team, and we continue to make adjustments to service plans to ensure that patient care areas are effectively maintained, such as cleaning discharged patients' rooms to accommodate new patients," a statement said.

For now, Clarke said she's doing OK. She relies on her training and experience to protect her from getting sick. After each shift, she carefully changes out of her uniform and throws it straight in the wash when she gets home.

"It's going to play on your mind, of course. But you could even go to the grocery store and pick something up," she said. "I come to work and I do the best I can with what I got each day, to the best of my abilities."