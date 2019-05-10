Company fined more than $100K after worker's foot caught in machine

An Ottawa company has been fined after a worker got his foot caught in a piece of machinery early last year.

After pleading guilty, a justice of the peace fined Clean Water Works Inc. $100,000 in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday. The company was also fined a 25 per cent victim surcharge.

On Jan. 18, 2018, paramedics were called to Bantree Road near the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Innes Road just after 12:15 a.m.

A man in his 20s got his foot caught and crushed between two rollers, paramedics said at the time.

The worker had been helping to prepare a liner designed to seal leaks in sewer lines, Ontario's Ministry of Labour said.

He suffered critical injuries.

His coworkers were able to help get him out and used a belt to control the bleeding before paramedics arrived.

The ministry said the company had failed to ensure the machinery had a guard around it, preventing access to the rollers.