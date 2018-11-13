SIU investigating woman's death at Remembrance Day service

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of an 87-year-old woman who was given naloxone by an OPP officer after she collapsed during a Remembrance Day service west of Ottawa.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the incident occurred around noon Sunday in Clayton, Ont., a village in Lanark County.

The SIU said the woman was attending a ceremony at the local community centre when she went into medical distress.

An OPP officer who was also at the ceremony began CPR and administered a dose of naloxone, which is used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

The woman was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Police in Ontario have complained about having to undergo SIU investigations after unsuccessfully administering the potentially life-saving antidote.

On Tuesday, Ontario's community safety and correctional services minister announced the SIU will no longer need to be automatically notified about these kinds of incidents "provided there was no other interaction that could have caused the death or serious injury."

The SIU investigates incidents involving police and civilians that result in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.