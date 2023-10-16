Living in his broken-down car, homeless man says he has until Thursday to move

For years Claude Lurette would help those struggling with addiction and mental health, including those experiencing homelessness, navigate the social support system.

But as of late, the former housing and peer support worker has found himself on the other side of the fence: living in his car, broken down at the side of the road.

"It was more difficult saying it to myself more than anything else," Lurette said about his return to homelessness.

"That I could consider myself a failure in many aspects. A hypocrite."

Faced with an eviction notice nearly eight months ago, the 64-year-old moved out of his Ottawa Community Housing unit and into his silver Mazda 3.

Lurette said his $900 rent proved too much after his deteriorating health forced his early retirement. But after the ball axle of his passenger-side front wheel broke in August, Lurette has been stuck at the side of Hemlock Road, east of downtown.

He's unable to pay about $2,000 to get the car back on the road.

Now Lurette says he's been given until Thursday to move the car and, if he doesn't, he said he was told the RCMP threatened to tow it themselves. His two passenger-side tires are resting on National Capital Commission (NCC) property, he was also allegedly told.

Can't afford repairs

Lurette said he receives $300 from Ontario Works each month, which is not enough to fix the car.

Mikyla Tacilauskas, who manages the Salvation Army's outreach and housing services in Ottawa, said they've seen more people losing shelter and unable to find safe spots inside.

"We are expecting this winter to be exceptionally difficult for our clients and our programs, just because of how vastly different it has been since years previous," she said.

Ottawa's shelters are bursting , overwhelmed by a surge of refugee claimants.

The Salvation Army is also seeing an increase in couples and seniors sleeping outdoors, Tacilauskas noted.

If everybody who's sleeping outside wanted to look into shelter, I don't think there would be space. - Mikyla Tacilauskas, Salvation Army

A big problem, she said, is that while significant programming exists to address homelessness, compounding problems — like being a senior citizen living outside or a woman fleeing violence — bring unique challenges that can't be addressed with blanket solutions.

"Now, in terms of car sleepers in particular, where do you park your car is one that we often see difficulty with," she said. "What happens when the car breaks down?"

Tacilauskas said concrete figures are impossible to nail down but Kale Brown, the city's manager of homelessness programs, estimates 280 people are living unsheltered in Ottawa as of mid-October.

"If everybody who's sleeping outside wanted to look into shelter, I don't think there would be space," Tacilauskas said.

WATCH | Why a shelter isn't an option for everyone experiencing homelessness:

Why shelters aren't an option for everyone experiencing homelessness Duration 1:03 Featured Video Mikyla Tacilauskas, manager of the Ottawa Salvation Army's outreach and housing services, says alongside shelter capacity, there can be several reasons why someone won't rely on a homeless shelter.

Looking for housing

The wait-list for those seeking permanent housing, administered by the non-profit Social Housing Registry of Ottawa, was 12,000 names long as of 2020.

Lurette's back on that list, hoping to find a bed before the winter. He did say if someone doesn't accept the first place they're offered, their application is cancelled.

"I need to feel safe," Lurette said.

Older residents should gain priority, Tacilauskas said, but money owed to Ottawa Community Housing may prove challenging. The Salvation Army team said it has been working with Lurette behind the scenes.

Lurette doesn't believe his tires are on NCC property, arguing he's still under the jurisdiction of the city and Ottawa police.

The NCC said it hasn't made such a request and isn't involved.

Lurette worries about returning to a vulnerable situation where he was to couch-surf and he said his previous work makes living in shelters too dangerous, and living with family isn't an option currently.

For now he's preparing for the eventuality that his car, and the place he temporarily calls home, will be taken away.

"It's the anxiety of going there one day and my car is gone," he said by phone on Monday. "And then I truly am homeless and without clothes and without anything.

"To be honest with you, that kind of terrifies me."