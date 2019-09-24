Children of man killed by OC Transpo bus suing city

The children of a man struck and killed by an OC Transpo bus last fall are suing the City of Ottawa for nearly $600,000.

Claude Levesque was hit by the bus at Russell Road and Southvale Crescent N. just before 8 a.m. on Sept. 24, 2019.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, his two children have filed a lawsuit against the city, the driver of the bus and the claims officer who handled their case, saying they didn't realize the significance of the releases they signed shortly after their father's death.

According to their statement of claim, Marie-Nathalie Levesque and Gilles Levesque received $10,000 and $5,000 from the city, respectively, in a pair of settlements signed in the "immediate aftermath" of the crash.

The settlements were in exchange for the siblings refraining from making "claims against the municipal defendant and its employees," according to the statement.

Allege city neglected duty

However, their lack of education — neither claimant graduated from high school — coupled with their grief at their father's sudden death meant they didn't truly understand the releases, the statement of claim argues.

Moreover, it says the city had a duty to tell them they might get more money if they sued, but did not.

"The terms of the two releases are unconscionable [and] are the product of 'bargaining' between parties with unequal bargaining power and with vastly unequal levels of sophistication," the claim states.

"Both plaintiffs, even apart from their lack of education and lack of sophistication, were as a matter of emotional upheaval incapable of engaging in meaningful bargaining, or even assimilating the contents of the pieces of paper they were asked to sign."

The pair want those releases to be declared null and void.

Marc-Antoine Deschamps, with Ottawa paramedics, said bystanders tried to resuscitate the male pedestrian but he was later pronounced dead at the scene. 0:32

The city was served the statement of claim Friday and is "not in a position to comment" on the allegations, city solicitor David White wrote in a weekend statement to Radio-Canada.

"It must be noted that the city cannot provide legal advice or counsel to a claimant," White wrote.

"[The city] must rely on the signing of the release as evidence that the claimant has taken the opportunity to consult with a lawyer in order to understand their legal rights and the consequences of accepting a settlement of their claim."

White said the city would respond more thoroughly in its own statement of defence.