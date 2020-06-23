No pomp, no ceremony, only goodbyes from a safe distance

It's a graduation like no other for the class of 2020, moving on to the next chapter in the midst of a pandemic.

CBC Ottawa asked four teens to share their thoughts on this most unusual milestone.

Interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

Hoda Osman, West Carleton Secondary School

Future plans: Biomedicine, University of Ottawa, Fall 2020

Hoda Osman has this message for other grads moving on during a pandemic: 'Try your best not to let the end ruin all the memories and accomplishments that we made in the past four years.' (Edge Imaging)

It feels pretty surreal. Never in a million years would I have imagined that it would go this way. But I know despite this ending it shouldn't undervalue everything that we've accomplished for the past four years.

I have to admit sometimes it's frustrating because we have we missed out on a lot.

I'm co-chair of the student council, and we had to move some events, like our Oscar ceremony, online. I also help organize our Iftar dinner during Ramadan, which we had to cancel.

As student council co-president, Osman helped organize this winter's Battle of the Grades spirit week at West Carleton Secondary School. (Submitted by Hoda Osman)

I missed my final football season of high school, and it's unfortunate because it's the last and most important one. My uncle was supposed to come from Egypt for graduation, but that was cancelled, too.

There have also been some benefits — for me, spending more time with family has been really nice.

I think for the kids, it's made us more resilient and stronger as a community.

I ordered fancy clothes for prom ahead of time, and they all arrived during quarantine. It was kind of bittersweet. Actually, the other day I tried on my prom dress and wore it around the house.

I think the future looks hopeful because our generation will be the one that's going to be part of the solution — not just for the pandemic, but Black Lives Matter, too. West Carleton had a tornado, then floods, then this. I think for the kids, it's made us more resilient and stronger as a community.

I think it's something that we can look back on and laugh and tell our kids, "You know, I was a part of class of 2020 — it was an iconic year."

Emma Logan, Opeongo High School

Future plans: Pathways to Indigenous Empowerment, Algonquin College, Fall 2020

Emma Logan poses for a grad photo with her grandpa outside Opeongo High. (Submitted by Emma Logan)

It happened really quick and it's weird because it feels like I'm still in school or something. It didn't end, it just kind of cut off.

For me, doing school work at home was good at first, but then it got stressful.

It'll be OK, everything will come back eventually.

Otherwise, when I wasn't working, I was spending a lot of time with family, going outside with my three little brothers and dogs. We went out to our trailer by the beach and out on the boat. I visited my auntie a lot — she's my quarantine buddy. It's been three months, but it feels like it's been two weeks.

Logan was disappointed when her plan to create a distinctive regalia-inspired prom dress was dashed by the pandemic. (Submitted by Emma Logan)

The sad thing is, we were going to start a project to take a plain prom dress and (I call it) "natifying" it by putting appliqué on it and beading to make it like beautiful regalia. We were going to see my cousin in Maniwaki and work on it together, but then everything was shut down.

Right now, I'm saving to move to Ottawa and start college online in the fall. I'm bummed out that I won't be on campus, and doing some of the traditional stuff in the Indigenous Empowerment program, like hikes in the bush and ceremonies.

I try to tell myself and my friends when they get worried that it's just like everything is on pause now. It'll be OK, everything will come back eventually.

Eric Huang, John McCrae Secondary School

Future plans: Computer Science, University of Waterloo, Fall 2020

Eric Huang's message to grads is to be proud of themselves because graduating is its own achievement — even if things feel weird right now. (Submitted by Eric Huang)

It's bittersweet. I have the normal graduating feelings, like happy you're moving on, but also scared and nervous. But with the pandemic it's different because people say the last year of high school is the best, and not having it feels weird.

My plans were to have one last summer with my friends before university. I can still have some interaction with my friends, which is good. The biggest difference is we won't be able to go on any last trips.

Huang left a pair of shoes in his locker at John McCrae Secondary School, and finally got them back at the end of June. (Submitted by Eric Huang)

Next fall, my classes are half in-person, half online — so it's going to be interesting. I don't know which services are going to be available, but I know residences are open so that's going to be a good experience.

It's definitely a weird time to live in, but it just teaches me that it's not always a straight road.

I think this has made me realize you have to adapt, and when times are tough it's good to know we're all going through it together. It's definitely a weird time to live in, but it just teaches me that it's not always a straight road.

Karen Onukagha, Sir Guy Carleton Secondary School

Future plans: Animation, Algonquin College, Sept 2021

Karen Onukagha is taking a year to hone her art skills before applying to Algonquin's pre-animation program in the fall of 2021. (Submitted by Karen Onukagha)

This time feels confusing. It's a new chapter of my life and there are so many options to choose from.

My plan for September was to go into pre-animation, but I'm bad at online courses so I decided to apply for next year. While I'm waiting, I'm going to hone my skills. I feel confident about it because I'll be more comfortable and will have a better outcome.

The pandemic has taught me to push through even when I feel defeated. It's not over until you say it's over.

Doing school at home was disorienting, but friends and family helped me find my footing. This experience really teaches you time management and how to solve problems on your own, and sometimes you have to do that.

Onukagha says she's going to miss friends and teachers, and just knowing that every morning she'd be heading off to school to say hi to everyone. (Submitted by Karen Onukagha)

Last week, we were able to clear out our lockers and I got my gym bag back full of silly little notes from friends. It brings back great memories of gym and being on a team and getting to represent my school.

Sports really forced me to get out of my shell and it felt amazing to be part of that world. It reminds me of how uplifting it feels when people come together and make you feel happy inside.

The pandemic has taught me to push through even when I feel defeated. It's not over until you say it's over.