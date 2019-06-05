Clarence-Rockland lifts state of emergency

The riverside community of Clarence-Rockland, Ont., which was hit hard by this spring's floods, has lifted its state of emergency.

The eastern Ontario city announced Wednesday that levels on the Ottawa River had returned to normal and that the emergency declaration was no longer needed.

The state of emergency was declared April 26 and had been in place for 40 days.

Residents who still need flood recovery help can register online at the municipality's website or visit their client service centre on Laurier Street.

The City of Ottawa, meanwhile, remains in an emergency situation.