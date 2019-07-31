Funnel cloud spotted in Clarence-Rockland, Ont.

Sean Hyatt emailed a photo of what looks like a funnel cloud from rural east Ottawa. (Submitted by Sean Hyatt)

Environment Canada says a funnel cloud has been seen in the eastern Ontario community of Rockland, east of Ottawa, and is moving east.

A weather advisory is in place for Prescott-Russell, Cornwall, Morrisburg and Ottawa, saying that conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds today.

No tornado watches or warnings have been issued.

Funnel over Ottawa River in Rockland - taken from Hwy 17 <a href="https://twitter.com/BlacksWeather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlacksWeather</a> <a href="https://t.co/a0qQlkPdoy">pic.twitter.com/a0qQlkPdoy</a> —@Allisen_Gaudet

"These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms," the advisory, issued at 12:15 p.m., said.

"This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

"Treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously. Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter. These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning."

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms in certain parts of the Ottawa-Gatineau area this afternoon.