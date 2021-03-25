Ottawa police investigate fire at 'clandestine' drug lab

A large fire earlier this week at a building in Ottawa's rural southeast is now being linked to an illegal cannabis grow-op and drug lab.

Firefighters and police responded to a 911 call just before 9 a.m. ET Tuesday and found thick, black smoke and flames spilling from the doors of an agricultural building on Renaud Road.

Firefighters used portable water tanks to battle the flames. Hazmat teams were also called in to help and decontaminate firefighters.

On Thursday, Ottawa police said they discovered a grow-op and a "sophisticated clandestine extraction laboratory," but could not specify the type of drugs there because chemical tests have not yet been done.

Police said such labs can be dangerous to the public because of the type of equipment and chemicals they use.

The Ottawa police drug unit/clandestine laboratory team are investigating along with Ottawa fire's hazmat team, Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal and Health Canada, which will analyze the chemicals.

Renaud continues to be closed between Joshua Street and Anderson Road.