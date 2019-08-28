City names worker killed in garbage truck mishap

The City of Ottawa has identified the municipal worker who died after being struck in an incident involving two garbage trucks on Cyrville Road last week.

Michel Ethier, 55, was working between the two trucks near Innes Road when a collision occurred. Further details about the incident have not been released.

Ethier, an employee with the city's public works and environmental services department, suffered critical injuries and was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit, but was pronounced dead en route.

"First and foremost, I extend my deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of our employee," said Quentin Levesque, the department's general manager, in an emailed statement to CBC on the day of the incident.

"Today is an extremely difficult day for those who are affected by this tragic incident. The city is providing support to its employees through the Employee Assistance Program."

Ottawa police are leading the investigation into the incident, and Ontario's Ministry of Labour is also involved.

Flags at all City of Ottawa sites will remain at half-mast until Sept. 14.