Speed up environmental approvals to boost home construction, city urges

If the Ontario government wants to speed up building approvals and housing construction, it should start by streamlining the unwieldy environmental assessment process for new roads and sewers, the City of Ottawa says.

"The [municipal environmental assessment] process is overly general, time consuming, costly, repetitive and not protective of the environment," chief planner Steve Willis wrote on behalf of the city in a letter to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

It was one bit of advice from the city as the Progressive Conservative government crafts its "housing supply action plan."

Willis said the city's not suggesting the environment be forgotten, but said the assessments for new subdivisions are too sweeping, and happen too early in the process.

"It applies to major roads, like collector roads and arterial roads, and trunk sewers, and it happens in the planning process so early that it doesn't identify mitigation measures very effectively," he said.

Call for review

A far more effective approach would be to wait until detailed engineering plans are available, Willis said.

"We think that would make the whole thing work better and more logically."

Steve Willis, Ottawa's general manager of planning, infrastructure and economic development, penned a letter to the province recommending fixes to the current environmental assessment system. (Kate Porter/CBC)

Paul Knowles, a professional engineer who's advising the Municipal Engineers Association on the topic, said environmental assessments are a good way of cataloguing concerns and devising solutions to mitigate harm to the environment, but he agreed with Willis that there's a lot of duplication.

Complicating matters, Knowles said, is the fact that while environmental assessment appeals go to the Ministry of the Environment, planning appeals undergo an entirely different process at the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.

That dual system could make it tricky to streamline the process, Knowles said.

Ontario's Auditor General called for changes to Ontario's environmental assessments in a 2016 report.