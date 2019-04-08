City treasurer tricked into wiring $100K US to fraudster

City treasurer Marian Simulik fell for a "fake CEO scam" and wired more than $100,000 to a fraudster last summer, Ottawa's audit committee heard Monday afternoon.

Last July, Simulik received an email that appeared to come from city manager Steve Kanellakos, asking her to pay a city supplier in the amount of $97,797.20 US, currently worth about $130,000 Cdn.

Simulik traded a few emails with the fake city manager, then sent the requested amount to a U.S. bank account.

It turns out that bank account was being monitored by the U.S. secret service, which let the City of Ottawa know it had been the subject of a fraud scheme.

The fraud is now before the courts.

Emotional statement

An emotional Simulik made a brief statement to the committee to express how "very upset" she has been over this incident, which she said has affected her "deeply, both personally and professionally."

Simulik had also discovered the fraud, the committee heard Monday.

A few days after transferring the $100,000, she received another request — again, appearing to come from Kanellakos — for another $150,000, this time in an email that arrived during a council meeting. She asked the real Kanellakos about it, but he told her he didn't know anything about it.

The treasurer reported the problem immediately, the committee heard.

The city has since taken measures to avoid such phishing scams, including automatic warnings when emails come from an external source.