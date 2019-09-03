It's official: City finally takes control of LRT
Rideau Transit Group has successfully handed over Confederation Line — more than 460 days late
The City of Ottawa has officially taken over the $2.1-billion LRT system, paving the way for the public launch of the Confederation Line on Sept. 14.
The handover comes more than 460 days later than the original deadline of May 24, 2018.
Rideau Transit Group, the consortium building the Confederation Line, submitted its final paperwork last week. On Friday, the city said it had passed on the documents to its independent auditors for final review.
On Tuesday morning, the city's transportation manager, John Manconi, sent a memo to council to announce the "revenue service availability" — a milestone that indicates that the LRT is ready for public use.
The city has announced the system will open to the public at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.
