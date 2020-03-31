City sues RTG for $131M over late Confederation Line

The City of Ottawa is suing the the builders of the Confederation Line for $131 million, the second lawsuit it has launched in the past week related to the east-west LRT construction.

In a statement of claim filed in Ontario Superior Court on Tuesday, the city argues that Rideau Transit Group (RTG) failed to meet certain terms of the contract, including missing its two key completion dates of May 7, 2018, and May 24, 2018. Instead, the Confederation Line was handed over 15 months late, in August 2019.

It's just the latest revelation of how much more constructing the light rail project cost the city than the original $2.1-billion price tag.

Last week, the city filed a $361-million suit against its own insurance companies in relation to the Rideau Street sinkhole in June 2016.

