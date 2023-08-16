City scuttles online registration for non-aquatic programs after recent fail

The City of Ottawa has postponed launching its fall registration for non-swimming programs slated for Wednesday night, after parents cried foul over yet another recent online system failure.

Ottawa's registration system has been plagued with issues for years — to the ire of parents who reported waiting for hours and being stuck "in refresh hell" earlier this week — and was replaced last December, albeit with hiccups.

On Tuesday, parents expressed frustration over the registration system crashing Monday night when trying to enrol their children into swimming lessons.

City officials blamed a "technical issue" from the new host of the registration software, ActiveNet.

In a memo Wednesday, the city's general manager for recreation services notified council that non-aquatic program registration — slated to open Wednesday night — has been postponed.

Dan Chenier said after ongoing discussions with ActiveNet, he could not confirm whether the issues that caused Monday's failure were resolved.

"While this was a difficult decision to make, it is the recommendation of the vendor," wrote Chenier, the city's general manager of recreation, cultural and facility services.

"I sincerely apologize for Monday's technical issue."

Chenier said staff have been working with ActiveNet to find the cause of the failure and an initial review suggests it was linked to a hardware issue in the system's data centre, affecting flow of online traffic to servers.

He said ActiveNet "extended an apology to the City and our residents for the lapse in service" and its staff are "working around the clock" to solve the issue.

There's no new date for reopening the registration system for fall non-aquatic programs but Chenier said he'll share the timing as soon as he can. He said more information will be available in the coming days.

People are still able to sign up for aquatic programs online.