Francophone daycare could move to serve low-income area

Parents with children in a city-run Francophone daycare have pushed back against plans to relocate the centre to an area where City of Ottawa staff see a greater need for subsidized spaces.

Pinocchio Educational Centre, located inside the old city hall on Sussex Drive, is one of just two centres for French-speaking children in Ottawa. The centre is also one of 10 run by the City of Ottawa.

City-run daycares feature a total of 387 spots for toddlers and preschoolers — about three per cent of all spaces in licensed child-care centres across Ottawa.

A recent staff review determined there was far less demand for subsidized child-care at Pinocchio compared to other city-run centres, while the city has struggled with demand in the Foster Farm area near Pinecrest Road and Highway 417 — an area served by a child-care centre in an aging apartment building.

For Pinocchio, city staff said life at the centre would not change for some time and if it does move, the daycare would remain Francophone. Staff also say the move could take five years to plan.

'Demand is there'

Those reassurances did not quell concerns from parents who learned of the report less than two weeks ago. They addressed city councillors on Thursday.

"Pinocchio serves families in Lowertown and Vanier. There are 115 families on the waiting list. If Pinocchio daycare is not meeting your mandate, we ask, 'Why?'," said Christine Constantin.

"The demand is there."

One mom told councillors she had to wait 20 months for a subsidized child-care space at Pinocchio.

Khadija Marfouk explained how when she told a neighbour her daughter managed to get a spot, the reaction left her with the same sense of accomplishment she would have if her daughter had been accepted to Harvard University.

Marfouk also said there is a misconception the daycare is only for children of government workers, but it does serve people who require subsidized spaces.

Some parents have also expressed concern the city will create inequities for French-speaking families while trying to address inequities around access to subsidized spaces.

National child-care strategy

Coun. Diane Deans questioned the timing of taking a centre out of the neighbourhood as the federal government plans to spend billions to create $10-a-day child care.

"I have no doubt that there are a lot of high-needs neighbourhoods that need our services, but perhaps on the eve of a national child-care strategy, there's room for both," said Deans.

"I just worry it's a lot of angst for [Pinocchio] families if it's not going to be necessary."

Jason Sabourin, the city's director of children's services, said information on new funding remains sparse. He also noted staff could always adjust the options before 2023 when it aims to bring its plan for Pinocchio's relocation back to councillors.

"We can't get ahead of ourselves," said Coun. Mathieu Fleury, who mentioned the possibility a federal election could upend the child-care strategy, "The $30-billlion plan is not in our pocket."

Fleury directed staff to find out whether the Pinocchio daycare can remain at its current location and serve Francophones, even if the daycare has to be privatized. A similar situation happened at Beausoleil Educational Centre in Lowertown, which was city-run until it was closed "temporarily" in 2015.

Deans said the pandemic has shown child care is essential and the city should consider spending more on the sector to expand the number of centres, even if they don't receive more federal money.