City rinks difficult to pinpoint in emergencies, mom says

When Hilary Wright saw her 15-year-old son collide with another player and fall to the ice in January, she knew his injury was serious.

"I knew right away that he was hurt," she said.

She was right: Henry Wright had broken his arm playing hockey for the third time in 15 months.

What his mother didn't know was the street address of the Barrhaven arena where the game was being played.

Wright, 42, dialled 911 and told the dispatcher to send an ambulance to the Minto Recreaction Centre.

"Is that the Nepean Sportsplex?" the dispatcher asked.

No, Wright said, they were at the Barrhaven Minto Recreation Centre. (It's actually called the Minto Recreation Complex, and it's at 3500 Cambrian Road.)

"Do you have an address?" the dispatcher demanded. She didn't, nor did any of the parents standing around her.

An X-ray of Henry Wright's left arm shows a bad break suffered during a hockey game at the Minto Recreation Complex on Cambrian Road in January.

No address

Wright couldn't find the address on the outside of the building, or anywhere in the foyer.

"He wasn't going to die of a broken arm, but in a real emergency, if he were really, really badly injured, I would be in a bigger state of panic," she said.

Another parent eventually got the address from a staff member at the building's information desk.

Wright believes arenas in Ottawa should prominently display their addresses, like they do in other cities where the military family has lived.

She believes it's a low-cost improvement that could potentially save lives.

There are no signs indicating the street address of the Minto Recreation Complex in the building's foyer. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Staff should make 911 call

The city says in many cases the address is posted outside on a sign at the building's entrance.

Dan Chenier, the city's general manager of recreation, said arena staff who know the address should be making the initial 911 call.

But Wright worries about what might happen after hours when there are no staff on hand.

Adding to the confusion is the fact that people may call the same rink by different names, she said.

"I find locals will call certain rinks by a name that's familiar to them, and not what it's actually called."

She gives the example of the arena at 2250 Torquay Ave. The building also abuts Baseline Road and the rink is called the Barbara Ann Scott Arena, but it's part of the Pinecrest Community Centre.

"We just put 'BAS' on the schedule. You might not even know what that was if you weren't from this town," she said.