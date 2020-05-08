City, OPH to give latest update on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m.
Officials with the City of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health will be giving their latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic today at 2:30 p.m.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 1,603 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness in Ottawa and 148 deaths linked to the disease.
