City, OPH to give latest update on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m.

Officials with the City of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health will be giving their latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic today at 2:30 p.m.
Officials with the City of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health will be giving their latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic today at 2:30 p.m.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 1,603 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness in Ottawa and 148 deaths linked to the disease.

Watch today's virtual news conference live here.

