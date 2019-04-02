An Ottawa city councillor wants the nation's capital to join the growing list of Canadian cities that have declared climate emergencies.

Capital ward Coun. Shawn Menard is planning to introduce a motion at the next meeting of the city's committee on environmental protection, water and waste management.

If approved by city council, Ottawa would join a number of Canadian cities that have made similar declarations including Vancouver, Halifax and Hamilton.

Closer to home, Kingston, Ont., passed a similar motion at a council meeting last month.

Recognizing the "existential threat posed by climate change" would hopefully allow city staff to better co-ordinate their efforts in areas such as public heath and renewable energy, Menard said in a statement.

The committee will discuss the motion at its April 16 meeting.