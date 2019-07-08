No one complained, so Amherst Crescent in Ottawa won't change its name, city says

The City of Ottawa says there are no plans to rename Amherst Crescent in Barrhaven because no one officially requested it, and says there's no proof that it was named after an 18th century British general who advocated for the genocide of Indigenous people.

"Amherst Crescent has had its name for over 40 years and the city has reviewed and determined that it has no records to indicate that the crescent was commemoratively named or named after a particular person," wrote Dan Chenier, the city's general manager of recreation, cultural and facility services, in an email to CBC.

Several jurisdictions across Canada and the U.S. have already debated renaming its streets, buildings or even towns, acknowledging it commemorates British general Jeffrey Amherst — who advocated for the use of smallpox-infested blankets to kill Indigenous people.

In 2019, in the spirit of reconciliation, Montreal renamed its Amherst Street to Atateken Street, which denotes the idea of equality among people in Kanien'kéha in the Mohawk language.

Following Montreal's change, an Indigenous activist said in 2019 she hopes Ottawa would to follow suit with its own Amherst Crescent — a residential street in the west end of Barrhaven.

"What's in a name? In the name is a reminder that a genocide happened here," Jocelyn Wabano-Iahtail said at the time. "Holding up these individuals that are responsible is unacceptable."

Two years later, the city says the process to change the crescent's name hasn't even started.

Why do politicians have to wait for people to tell them what to do? - Claudette Commanda, Algonquin elder

It explained nobody has submitted an application, nor did a councillor put forward a motion to change the street name.

"Though the commemorative naming program does not solicit nominations, residents are welcome to submit an application to name a street, park or facility," said Chenier.

"Why should politicians have to wait for people to tell them? Because if politicians are true to changing, not to deny history or change history, but to make it right ... why do politicians have to wait for people to tell them what to do?" said Claudette Commanda, an elder with Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation.

She said the onus is also on residents.

"I believe it's also important for the residents to bring forward to say ... 'we're learning more and more about this dark history ... we have to correct the wrong here.'"

CBC contacted Barrhaven's councillor, Jan Harder, but did not yet receive a response.

Revamping naming policy delayed

Chenier said changes to existing street names are currently "undertaken primarily for public safety/wayfinding reasons."

For other name change reasons, he said the request may be considered under its commemorative naming policy.

That naming policy was being redeveloped as part of the city's reconciliation action plan approved in February 2018, which follows the Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommendations.

The revamped policy, which the city said would open doors for current commemorative names to be reviewed against the TRC recommendations, was supposed to be presented to council this September as a final draft, but the city says it's been delayed until at least July 2022.

"The original timeline was extended to allow for more community consultation with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the city," said the city's Nicole Zuger.