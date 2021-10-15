City sets out 3% property tax hike in 'prudent' draft budget

Ottawa property owners will see their taxes rise three per cent as Mayor Jim Watson unveiled a draft 2022 budget intended to mitigate inflation and help the city emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The primary budget document, which spells out $4.14 billion in city-wide operating expenses, was one of three set to be tabled Wednesday, along with separate budgets for the Ottawa Police Service and OC Transpo.

The goal of an overall municipal property tax hike of three per cent for 2022 was set out in the summer when city council gave staff their directions for crafting the draft budget.

Those directions included operating under the assumption the city would not receive the same COVID-19 financial relief from the provincial and federal governments that came through in 2021.

In his annual speech, Watson said the budget invests in the city in a "prudent manner" while also keeping Ottawa "affordable as a new round of inflation threatens the purchasing power of all residents."

"It positions our city ... to win the fight against COVID-19. It continues to invest in our roads, sidewalks and multi-use pathways. It strives to help businesses bounce back from the pandemic. And it endeavours to make our city more sustainable for future generations," Watson said.

Ottawa Public Health also presented its $123-million draft budget at its meeting Monday.

More to come.